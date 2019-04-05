Virginia Beach law to leash dogs on all city beaches postponed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A change to a Virginia Beach city law that would require dogs to be leashed on all city beaches is not moving forward right now.

The city’s current code allows dogs to run without a leash during the offseason, as long as they are under their owner’s control.

The proposed law comes after Virginia Beach Animal Control reported 11 off-leash dog attacks in 2018.

Virginia Beach Animal Control will continue to monitor situations involving dogs on beaches for the next year, according to city officials.

A community forum about the proposed change is still set for next Wednesday, April 10.