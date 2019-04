NORFOLK, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is working a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Police say the chase started in Chesapeake and ended near the Norfolk Premium Outlets in Norfolk.

The west right shoulder on I-64 at mile marker 282.6 in Norfolk near Northampton Boulevard is closed due to an incident. Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

