Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Some weekend rain on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The bad news: there will be rain this weekend. The good news: we aren’t expecting a washout.

An area of low pressure will swing through the region tonight. With it, we’re expecting scattered showers, with a few heavy downpours from time to time. Once that low moves offshore overnight, the rain will let up. But we could still see some showers on Saturday, especially early in the day. By the afternoon, clouds will give way to some sunshine. With a mainly northeast wind, expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend, with warmer temperatures and more sunshine. However, we may start the day with some areas of dense fog. Once the fog burns off, we’ll warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be mainly dry and warm. Ahead of an approaching cold front, a southwest wind will push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms are likely. And it looks like the stormy weather will stay with us through much of the day on Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, we’ll get a chance to dry out and cool down a bit. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

