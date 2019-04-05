One man killed in Suffolk crash involving tractor-trailer

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say that one man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Suffolk around 7 a.m. Friday that happened on Route 58 westbound.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased but said the two vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and a Jeep.

Officials added that the crash was at Bob Foeller Drive at the entrance to the SPSA Landfill.

Traffic was disrupted due to the crash and delays are still possible on Route 58.

No further information is available for release at this time.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.