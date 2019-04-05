ODU’s Ahmad Caver wins East MVP in Reese’s College All-Star game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – At the site of the biggest stage in college basketball, Ahmad Caver shined bright. The Old Dominion guard was named East MVP in the Reese’s College All-Star game, founded by NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches).

Caver finished with 12 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. Fellow Monarch B.J. Stith tallied 10 points and four rebounds.

The duo will continue their Final Four weekend in the 3x3U National Championship tournament, representing Conference USA.