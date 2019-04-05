Naked woman found in Virginia daycare claims she is owner’s wife, tries to fire employee

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old woman is behind bars after breaking into a Stafford daycare and being found completely naked by an employee.

Early Thursday morning, Sgt. Aubrey with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kids on the Move Learning Center in Stafford. Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman dressed in black standing inside the building with a fork in each hand.

After she was taken into custody, the suspect told the sergeant he was making a mistake and she was the daycare owner’s wife.

Shortly after, Sgt. Aubry spoke with an employee who said she did not recognize the suspect.

The employee said she had arrived at the building and began turning lights on when she was suddenly confronted by a naked woman in the doorway of one of the classrooms. The suspect then told the employee she was trespassing and tried to fire her.

The Sheriff’s Office later determined the suspect was not affiliated in any way with the daycare.

Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania was recognized her from an incident earlier that morning.

Conner had been walking down Route 1 and was reported as a suspicious person. She told the sergeant she was coming from Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Conner was incarcerated on a secured bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of unauthorized entry and indecent exposure.