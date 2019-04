Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stacie Stephens from the local group Ever After, performs two original songs, "One of These Days" and "Would You Miss Me."

Catch Stacie and the band live across the region including April 6th at the Band Aid Music Festival at Holiday Travl Park, April 27th at the annual SMILE Gala and Auction, and June 14th OPening for "Sponge" at the Vanguard.