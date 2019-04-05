Getting ready for the Easter Bunny on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen Husselbee joins us with the perfect Easter gifts for the kids and adults in your life and Easter-themed decor that will get you in the spring spirit. All of these items are available at stores in MacArthur Center, where The Easter Bunny himself will be making an appearance.

Celebrate with the Easter Bunny at MacArthur Center:

Saturday, April 6th

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 7th

Calming Bunny for children with special needs from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Pet Photos from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

