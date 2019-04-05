× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain building in as the day progresses

An area of low pressure will slowly move through today which will bring rain to the area. Temperatures will vary greatly depending on where you live. We will see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s along the eastern shore, with the mid 60s to near 70 everywhere else. The morning hours will be mostly dry with rain building in as the day progresses. Expect your evening commute to be a wet one. We are looking at a 80 percent chance of showers. A stray storm along the OBX is not out of the question. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Even warmer Saturday. Keeping a slight chance for a lingering morning shower, otherwise dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s to near 70. Another day where temperatures will vary.

The pick of the weekend will be Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the work week. Several disturbances will move across the area giving us chances for showers and even some storms. Temperatures will be much warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s a couple 80s sprinkled in isn’t out of the question.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

