Female sailor injured after shooting at NAS Oceana, shooter dead

NAS OCEANA - Naval Air Station Oceana is no longer on lockdown after a security incident at the base where one person was shot and one person, believed to be the shooter, is dead after being killed by security personnel.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. and CBS News is reporting that the shooting victim has a minor leg injury. Local officials say the victim, a female sailor, is at a hospital for her gunshot injury.

It has been reported the suspected shooter is a man and the shooting was domestic in nature.

Long lines building outside NAS Oceana after an active shooter incident this morning. NO BASE ACCESS at this time. All gates are closed. @WTKR3 https://t.co/M0s898hnD2 pic.twitter.com/JkLSzEX1sA — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) April 5, 2019

Officials put the base on lockdown, but it is open back up around 9:45 a.m.

There is no further information at this time that officials are confirming and officails are still investigating the shooting.

