Female sailor injured after shooting at NAS Oceana, shooter dead

NAS OCEANA - Naval Air Station Oceana is no longer on lockdown after a security incident at the base where one person was shot and one person, believed to be the shooter, is dead after being killed by security personnel.
The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. and CBS News is reporting that the shooting victim has a minor leg injury. Local officials say the victim, a female sailor, is at a hospital for her gunshot injury.
It has been reported the suspected shooter is a man and the shooting was domestic in nature.
Officials put the base on lockdown, but it is open back up around 9:45 a.m.
There is no further information at this time that officials are confirming and officails are still investigating the shooting.