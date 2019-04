Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS,  Va. - Cash and Carly from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) discuss Riley Green at the Eagle's Nest, Kane Brown's collaboration with Brooks and Dunn, a new grocery store that will be helping those in need and the 54th ACM Awards happening on Sunday.

Catch them on 97-3 The Eagle weekdays from 5:00 - 10:00 a.m. and on Friday mornings with updates on Coast Live.