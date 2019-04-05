Certain Hunt’s tomato paste recalled for potential mold

WASHINGTON – Conagra Brands is recalling a limited amount of its Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans because there is a potential for mold in the product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), customers were the ones that informed Conagra Brands that the tomato paste they sell contained mold. It is not known how many customers called into the company.

Customers should not use the paste and the company says to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products have been, according to the FDA.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to make sure the affected product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about the recall here.

Below is the product codes that are represented on the Hunt’s tomato paste being recalled: