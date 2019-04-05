4-year-old Virginia girl shot playing outside critically injured: ‘It’s devastating’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A four-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a shooting in Henrico Thursday afternoon, according to CBS 6.

Henrico Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2500 block of Byron Street around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound police say was not life-threatening and a 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the child was hit by a bullet on Byron Street, and then driven by a citizen to a nearby shopping plaza, where first responders took over rescue efforts.

"We looked up and a police officer was on the ground trying to assist,” said Timothy Williams, who runs a barbershop across the street. He says as a father, his heart aches.

"For every parent, everybody who has a family member, it's crushing,” said Williams. “It's devastating."

Crime Insider sources say the little girl was playing outside when gunfire erupted on Byron Street.

"It's a time where everyone is trying to enjoy the weather when stuff like this happens it puts a damper on everything and you are almost frightened for your kids to come out," said Williams.

Robert Jefferson lives nearby and heard the gunshots.

“The first gun kind of like a larger gun like pow, pow, pow, then the second gun was a lighter caliber, and then the larger gun went off again. He let off you know, about 6, 7, 8 rounds," Jefferson said.

Jefferson also says that neighborhood normally hears a lot of gunshots.

“It gets kind of wild man, you get used to it just like, you hear a gunshot man, you go on about your business," Jefferson said. "It’s a shame it has to be like that, but that’s the way it is."

Henrico police sealed off the north side of the Oak Hill Plaza Shopping Center for two and a half hours.

The little girl is from the area where the shooting took place.

Police are urging witnesses to call them if they have information. If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.