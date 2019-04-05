2 people in critical condition after Northampton Co. shooting

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were left seriously wounded in a Gaston shooting.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a location off of Dr. Hall Road in reference to a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man and a woman, identified as Michael Harris and Makayla Palmer, with gunshot wounds on their body.

Both people were taken to a local hospital by EMS personnel. They remain in stable but critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available.

Download the News 3 app for updates.