VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a March 31 shooting that left one person injured.

Police said the shooting happened on Gourmet Way. The pictured individual shot the victim and then fled in a gray truck, possibly a Ford, with no front tag.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.