Virginia Beach Police searching for missing elderly man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say James Cole was last seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of Princess Anne Road (The Commons at Princess Anne) on foot around 4:45 p.m.

Cole is described as a white man who is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and is of medium build. He has white hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants, tan shoes and a winter hat.

Anyone who has seen Cole or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.

