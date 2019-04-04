× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the work week… Today will be another nice day with one big change, more clouds. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, but rain chances will remain slim. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s, just above normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy today with east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain returns for the end of the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front move in. A few showers are possible in the morning but expect widespread rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will pick up mainly SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Most of the rain will move out late Friday night to very early Saturday morning. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm to near 70. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible, but this weekend will not be a washout.

Another round of rain will move in with a cold front Monday to Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows near 50. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 4th

1977 Tornado Chesapeake

1980 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1999 F0 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

