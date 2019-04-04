Strawberry cheesecake brand sold at regional Publix stores recalled

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – NadaMoo! Strawberry Cheesecake has been recalled because of undeclared almond, which can be an allergen to some.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that NadaMoo! has recalled 26,000 pints of its Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because the product contains an undeclared almond flour in the pie crust inclusions. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products, added the FDA.

The strawberry cheesecakes were distributed to retailers beginning February 19, 2019, and has a “Best By” date of August 9, 2020. The recalled pints will also have a UPC code of “854758001020.”

The FDA says that no consumer has reported an allergic reaction to date and no other NadaMoo! products or flavors are recalled.

NadaMoo! wants to reassure customers that Strawberry Cheesecake pints not labeled with the expiration date listed above are not affected by the recall and therefore can be fully enjoyed rather than discarded.

