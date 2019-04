VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit says the missing 74-year-old man has been located.

Police in a tweet Friday morning said James Cole is now with his family. He was last been seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of Princess Anne Road (The Commons at Princess Anne) on foot around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The missing person has been located and reunited with his family. Thank you to all that helped! — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 5, 2019

