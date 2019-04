VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A pedestrian was hit by a car in the area of Nimmo Parkway and Upton Drive Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:30 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The northbound lanes of Upton Drive to Nimmo Parkway will be closed until around 4:30 p.m. while police investigate.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.