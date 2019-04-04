Heinz to launch new ketchup-ranch combination sauce

Heinz made waves when it introduced the world to “mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, last year. Riding on the condiment’s success, the company then announced two more mayo-mashup products, “mayocue” and “mayomust,” in March.

Now, Heinz has announced that “kranch” — a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing — will be joining the lineup, and it’s giving fans a chance to win a free bottle.

Kranch sauce is here! Reply with #KlaimMyKranch and #Sweeps and we might just give you one of the first 100 bottles. No purchase needed, rules in bio. pic.twitter.com/5UE53AGPbB — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 3, 2019

According to Delish, the new sauce will be hitting store shelves through April, and will cost $3.49 a bottle. The devoted (or curious) can enter to win a free bottle by tweeting the hashtags “#KlaimMyKranch” and “#Sweeps” to Heinz’ Twitter account, @HeinzKetchup_US.

The contest will end Friday at 11:59 p.m.