Heinz to launch new ketchup-ranch combination sauce

Posted 4:17 pm, April 4, 2019, by

Heinz made waves when it introduced the world to “mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, last year. Riding on the condiment’s success, the company then announced two more mayo-mashup products, “mayocue” and “mayomust,” in March.

Now, Heinz has announced that “kranch” — a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing — will be joining the lineup, and it’s giving fans a chance to win a free bottle.

According to Delish, the new sauce will be hitting store shelves through April, and will cost $3.49 a bottle. The devoted (or curious) can enter to win a free bottle by tweeting the hashtags “#KlaimMyKranch” and “#Sweeps” to Heinz’ Twitter account, @HeinzKetchup_US.

The contest will end Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.