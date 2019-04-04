Grassfield High School’s 10th annual Laps for Lymphoma raises $26K for cancer research

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 10-year anniversary is enough reason to celebrate, but students and staff at one local high school are also celebrating 10 years of making a difference in their community.

Grassfield High School celebrated its 10th annual Laps for Lymphoma on March 30. The GFH Student Council Association held the first LAPS in 2010 as a school-wide event to remember Cliff Bernard, the husband of former Grassfield Principal Carolyn Bernard.

Since then, LAPS has grown to a community-wide event that brings together survivors, family, friends and others walking to honor those who have been affected and anyone fighting to eradicate lymphoma.

With great weather, this year’s event was a huge success – the weekend walk generated more than $26,000 for lymphoma research! Nearly $200,000 has been raised since the event’s inception.

