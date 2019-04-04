Former First Lady Laura Bush speaking in Hampton Roads Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Former First Lady Laura Bush will be in Hampton Roads Thursday to speak at the Norfolk Forum at Chrysler Hall.

Bush is the final speaker of the forum’s season, according to the group.

Other recent speakers have included former FBI Director James Comey and best-selling author Michael Lewis.

The Norfolk Forum has hosted important conversations with public figures for the past 86 years.

Thursday’s event with Bush is sold out.

The former First Lady and wife of former president George W. Bush lived in the White House from 2001-2008 and is a mother of two daughters.

Bush, who is from Texas, served as the First Lady of Texas from 1995 to 2000.