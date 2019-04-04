× First Warning Forecast: Tracking increasing rain chances to end the work week

The winds will then switch to the southeast making for another mild day with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Conditions will stay dry. Expect low temperatures tonight around 50.

An area of low pressure and a cold front will move through Friday which will bring rain to the area. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. The morning hours should be dry with rain building in as the day progresses. Expect your evening commute to be a wet one. We are looking at a 70 percent chance of showers. A stray storm along the OBX is not out of the question. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Even warmer Saturday. Keeping a slight chance for a lingering morning shower, otherwise dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

The pick of the weekend will be Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the work week. Several disturbances will move across the area giving us chances for showers and even some storms. Temperatures will be much warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s a couple 80s sprinkled in isn’t out of the question.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.