A mom shares the story of her child’s cancer diagnosis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Grace Ogle was two-years-old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Today, she is fourteen-years-old and was selected as the the honorary ribbon cutter at the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

Her mother, Juli Ogle, joins us to share her journey and talk about the incredible support and treatment that St. Jude Children's Resarch Hospital was able to give her and her family.

See the St. Jude Dream Home at an Open House now through April 21st; Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon - 5:00 p.m.

For more information visit DreamHome.org or purchase your ticket at 1-800-851-5323.

The giveaway winner will be announced April 28th on WTKR News 3.