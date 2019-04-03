× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to more spring-like temperatures

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine with a big warm up… Rain has moved out and clouds will clear early this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs warming into the upper 60s, above normal and almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will still be breezy today but not as windy or gusty as yesterday. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be nice again with highs near 70. We will see a few extra clouds tomorrow, but rain chances remain low. It will still be a bit breezy as winds shift to the east and SE.

Rain returns for the end of the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front move in. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s. It will remain breezy with SE to south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will warm into the mid 70s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible (20-30%) but it will not be a washout.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 3rd

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

