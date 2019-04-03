Volunteers needed for Keep Norfolk Beautiful Day

Lafayette Wetlands Partnership Spring Cleanup. Photo credit: Keep Norfolk Beautiful

NORFOLK, Va. – Volunteers are needed for the litter cleanup of the 10.5 mile riverfront trail hosted by Keep Norfolk Beautiful and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

Bike, walk, run or drive to the trail and lend a hand to tackle litter and help keep the city’s iconic trail beautiful.

On Keep Norfolk Beautiful Day, which is Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. volunteers of all ages will work together to pick up litter in 10 different locations along and near the trail.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to spend the afternoon in the Chelsea Business District to celebrate!

This event is part of the regional kickoff for the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program.

For more information and to register for this event, visit Keep Norfolk Beautiful’s website or contact knb@norfolk.gov or (757)-441-1347.

