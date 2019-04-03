Virginia Beach woman pleads guilty to hitting jogger with car, fleeing scene

Posted 11:25 am, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, April 3, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman on Wednesday in court said she left accepts full responsibility to fleeing the scene after hitting a jogger with her car in September

Alexis Rummel

2018.

Alexis Rummel pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian where the jogger sustained injuries including two broken ankles, two broken ribs, a cracked vertebrae and her a swollen face.

The 29-year-old said in court that she fled the scene because she was scared and panicked.

Rummel will remain in jail until her sentencing on July 31, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.