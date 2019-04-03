Virginia Beach woman pleads guilty to hitting jogger with car, fleeing scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman on Wednesday in court said she left accepts full responsibility to fleeing the scene after hitting a jogger with her car in September

2018.

Alexis Rummel pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian where the jogger sustained injuries including two broken ankles, two broken ribs, a cracked vertebrae and her a swollen face.

The 29-year-old said in court that she fled the scene because she was scared and panicked.

Rummel will remain in jail until her sentencing on July 31, 2019.