Virginia Beach Police officer arrested for stalking, trespassing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department was arrested on charges of trespassing and stalking Wednesday.

Sergeant Lonnie Cain II, 39, was charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and two counts of trespassing. The alleged incidents took place between March and April 2019.

Cain has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 11 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol. The department said in a statement that he is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau are investigating.