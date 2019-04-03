× Two Virginia Beach swimmers qualify for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Two Virginia Beach swimmers have qualified for the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.

Samantha Tadder, 16, of the TIDE Swimming and Cason Wilburn, 18, of East Coast Aquatic Team, both completed their Olympic qualifying swim in St. Petersburg, Florida at the TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup. Both Tadder and Wilburn are students at First Colonial High School. They also both swim on the school’s team.

According to TIDE Swimming, this is the first time since 1988 that more than one local swimmer has qualified for the Olympic Team Trials.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials will be held June 21-28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The eight-day competition will serve as the sole qualifier for swimmers on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo.