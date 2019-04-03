× Take a look inside Norfolk’s new IKEA one week before their Grand Opening

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s the final countdown! We are now just one week away from the Grand Opening of the new IKEA location just off of Northampton Blvd in Norfolk!

The anticipated opening of the furniture/home store giant is being felt across the are as the store now sits on Ikea Way almost 100% completed and stocked. April 10th is the big day when doors will be open to the public but News 3 got a sneak peek inside the store on Wednesday.

Along with ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances and other items you might need in your home-the store also has a 354-seat restaurant where they plan to serve Swedish cuisine. Have kids? Don’t worry, IKEA has a supervised children’s play area inside their space as well to ensure your little one has a safe and fun place to let out some of their energy.

This IKEA location will be the first one in Hampton Roads and the second location to open in the Commonwealth. The new store is 331,000 square feet, sitting on 19 acres of land.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to track the progress of the store and bring you updates from their opening day.