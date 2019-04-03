Taco ’bout a good time! Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns May 4-5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Taco Festival is back for another Cinco de Mayo weekend!

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5 from 1-8 p.m. at The Shack located at 712 Atlantic Avenue.

The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their amazing taco creations for just $3.

There will also be:

Margarita beach bar

Tequila sampling tent

Taco & chili pepper eating contests

Face painters & a Kids’ Zone

Live musical entertainment including mariachi, cover bands and DJs

General vendors

Games, activities and fun for all ages

Tickets range from $14.99-$69.99. Sales end on May 4.

Click here to purchase tickets.