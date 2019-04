Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The "Life is Good" brand marks it's 25th anniversary by igniting movement to share something good while raising money to help children overcome poverty, violence and illness. Today, co-founders of the brand, Bert and John Jacobs discuss how we can combat anxiety through optimism and share our own stories about choosing optimism in hard times using the #somethinggood hashtag.

For more information visit www.LifeisGood.com.