Republican lawmakers to speak on Virginia’s executive branch controversies ahead of veto session

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers Republican Majority Leader Todd Gilbert and Republican Majority Whip Nick Rush will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the recent executive branch controversies ahead of a veto session for the General Assembly.

Lawmakers return to Richmond on Wednesday for a brief veto session, but a stalemate continues over how to handle a hearing.

The news conference at 8:30 a.m. in Richmond will discuss what is going on with allegations raised against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who faces two sexual assault allegations, one from when he attended Duke University as a student and one when he was working at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Both Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson, Fairfax’s other accuser, have called on state lawmakers to hold a public hearing where they can address the allegations.

Fairfax continues to deny the allegations and claims to have passed two polygraph tests related to the accusations. “The only way they can bring me down is with a lie, and I promise you I will stand firm in the truth,” Fairfax said last week during an NAACP event in Hampton.

Fairfax is not the lone politician in the executive branch facing controversy though. Both Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have faced backlash about them using blackface while in school during the 1980s.

