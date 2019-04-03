Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly attempting to eat several baggies of heroin

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting to eat seven bags of heroin she was hiding from police.

Tiffany Root, 29, is facing seven counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On April 3 around 11:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle Root was driving and took her into custody for possession of controlled substances.

A passenger in the vehicle, Thomas Seymour, of Lancaster, was taken into custody on a bench warrant.

While in custody, police found Root had concealed additional controlled substances on and in her person.

Due to the nature and location of some of the contraband, Root was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to have the items removed by medical staff.

While en route to the hospital, Root retrieved seven baggies of heroin that she had concealed in her person and attempted to destroy the evidence by chewing/eating it.

Staff at the hospital were able to convince her to spit out the heroin baggies that she had attempted to swallow.