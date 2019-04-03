‘Minny’ happy returns: Wink revisits site of his Super Bowl winter wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - While it's been 35 years since the Virginia men's basketball team has been here, to the Final Four - it hasn't been nearly that long for News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler.

Wink was here, in Minnesota, just 14 months ago covering Super Bowl LII. During that week, he took a field trip to Lakeville, MN for a winter wonderland.

Upon returning to the Bold North for the 2019 Final Four, Wink wanted there to be 'Minny' happy returns - so he took another voyage to Lakeville to launch News 3's Final Four coverage.