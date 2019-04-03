Man says he was shot, robbed while walking on Ocean View beach

NORFOLK, Va. – A man walked into a local hospital after being shot and robbed while walking on an Ocean View beach.

Around 1:45 a.m. police were called to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center for a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man who stated he was shot while being robbed of his personal items.

The man told officers the incident happened in the 1300 block of W. Ocean View Avenue while on the beach.

The man was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance and has gunshot wound that is non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

