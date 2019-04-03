Local kids depict life as a military child in special art exhibit at Lynnhaven Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A special exhibit celebrating the life of a military child is on display at the Lynnhaven Mall.

Kicking off the Month of the Military Child, the seventh annual Art of Being a Military Child exhibit is a partnership between Military School Liaison Officers, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Lynnhaven Mall to bring the art display to the Virginia Beach community.

News 3 anchor Kurt Williams is emceeing the event Wednesday. Patriotic music starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6 p.m.

The exhibit started with 180 pieces of art in 2013; this year, more than 800 pieces of art and narratives from 50 Virginia Beach schools will be on display throughout the month of April.

The city-wide contest is open to military and civilian kids, allowing them to depict life from the eyes of military dependents - as well as how living in a military community affects civilian children - through art.

The Corporate Landing Middle School Advanced Concert Band will provide opening music, play the National Anthem and end with patriotic music. The Princess Anne High School JROTC will provide the Color Guard for the event.

Commanders from local military bases will be on hand to help with the presentations. The following people will present awards: