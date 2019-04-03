Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.
Full coverage – Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach
-
Chris Brown added to Something in the Water lineup
-
Pharrell encourages locals to become Airbnb hosts for Something In the Water festival
-
Organizers expect 25,000 per day to attend Something in the Water festival
-
City to hold community preparation meeting for Something in the Water, College Beach Weekend
-
Something in the Water festival officially sold out
-
-
City council unanimously votes to use school buses as transportation for Something in the Water festival
-
Usher, Diddy, other big-name artists added to Something in the Water festival lineup
-
Pharrell announces huge line up for his Something in the Water festival
-
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer stresses inclusion, positivity during State of City address
-
Ticket info, artist lineup and safety plans: How Virginia Beach is preparing for ‘Something in the Water’
-
-
Virginia Beach city leaders optimistic about festival to be held during College Beach Weekend
-
Virginia Beach City Council approves $250,000 to sponsor Something in the Water festival
-
Virginia Beach tourism officials telling people to ‘Go Beachless’ in new ad campaign