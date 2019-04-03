× First Warning Forecast: Another warm and dry day with highs in the upper 60s

After a cold start this morning, temperatures warmed up nicely. We will continue will clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s. A cold front will move through, but there isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with it. We’ll mainly just see an increase in clouds.

We’ll start with some clouds to start the day with the wind off the water. The winds will then switch to the southeast making for another mild day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Conditions will stay dry.

An area of low pressure and a cold front will move through Friday which will bring rain to the area. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. The morning hours should be dry with rain building in as the day progresses. Expect your evening commute to be a wet one. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Even warmer Saturday. Keeping a slight chance for a lingering morning shower, otherwise dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

The pick of the weekend will be Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the work week. Several disturbances will move across the area giving us chances for showers and even some storms. Temperatures will be much warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s a couple 80s sprinkled in isn’t out of the question.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

