CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say raped a child.

Howard S. Bendigo, who may reside in Nags Head, is wanted for Statutory Rape of Child and Sexual Battery.

Contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-232-2216 if you know anything about Bendigo’s whereabouts.

There are no further details at this time.