Child killed, another seriously injured in crash with vehicle being pursued by Virginia State Police

SUSSEX Co., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Sussex County caused by a vehicle fleeing from state police which lead to the death of a 5-year-old girl.

An 8-year-old boy passenger was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the 29-year-old Petersburg man who ran from state police following a traffic stop in Dinwiddie County Wednesday morning.