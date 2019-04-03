Child killed, another seriously injured in crash with vehicle being pursued by Virginia State Police

SUSSEX Co., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Sussex County caused by a vehicle fleeing from state police which lead to the death of a 5-year-old girl.
An 8-year-old boy passenger was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against the 29-year-old Petersburg man who ran from state police following a traffic stop in Dinwiddie County Wednesday morning.
The incident began at 8:09 a.m. when a Virginia State Police Trooper saw a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze speeding at 39 mph in the posted 25 mph zone along Route 618 and Halligan Park Road in Dinwiddie County.
The trooper turned on emergency lights and siren, then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Chevrolet Cruze pulled over and stopped on the side of the road but as the trooper approached it on foot, the Cruze pulled away and sped off. A pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued onto Route 40 and entered into Sussex County. The trooper lost sight of the Cruze, which was traveling in excess of 100 mph.
As the trooper searched the area for the suspect vehicle, around 8:15 a.m. he came upon a traffic crash on Route 681 and Concord Sappony Road.
Police say that at a bend in the road, the Chevrolet Cruze had struck head-on to a 2018 Chevrolet Impala. The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet Cruze to catch fire.
The trooper pulled the pursuit suspect from his burning vehicle. The suspect was the only occupant in the Cruze. He suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and is being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
A 5-year-old female passenger in the Impala died due to her injuries sustained in the crash. The 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, a 30-year-old female of Stony Creek, Va., is being treated at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. She was transported to MCV Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.