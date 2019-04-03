Chesapeake family pushes forward after car stolen from driveway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – While the Kirkland family was sleeping in their Chesapeake home, trouble was lurking outside.

A thief was caught on home surveillance smashing their minivan’s passenger side window, stealing the purse on the seat and taking off on foot.

“It’s just heart wrenching because they’ve gone through your stuff, they’ve taken your stuff,” Brittany Kirkland said.

Whoever stole the purse didn’t stop there. Inside the bag were keys to another one of the Kirklands’ vehicles. The thief came back, found the car to which they belonged and sped off down the road.

“Since then, it’s been police notifications and DMV and cancelling credit cards and it’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Kirkland said.

The suspect or suspects not only got their hands on two family vehicles; they rang up charges on the credit cards. Brittany said while that’s nightmare enough, they also stole her sense of safety.

“All you can do is hope and pray that they don’t try and come back and take anything else that’s yours, you know? That’s as best as you can hope for,” Kirkland said.

The stolen car is a dark grey 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE. If you see it, call police right away.

The Kirklands just hope that whoever stole the car won’t destroy it, so if it’s found they can still use it. “If it’s not your stuff, don’t touch it. Be like the rest of us and go out and work for what you have,” she said.