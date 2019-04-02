York County crews respond to chimney fire

YORK Co., Va. – Crews with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Wynne Road in the Dare area Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find fire conditions in the home’s attic area and fire coming from the roof area.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire. One person was medically evaluated on scene.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Authorities say the home appeared to have been significantly damaged.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined that the fire started in the chimney area and extended into the attic.

Crews from Hampton and Poquoson provided mutual aid assistance on scene. Hampton, Newport News and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic also provided coverage in York County fire stations.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control.

Download the News 3 app for updates.