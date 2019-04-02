Virginia Beach will ‘Light It Up Blue’ for Autism Awareness Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach will be illuminated in blue, bringing awareness to World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Awareness Month!
For the seventh year in a row, the city will begin the illumination at dusk on Tuesday, April 2.
Sponsored by Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, the “Light It Up Blue” campaign helps raise awareness for the more than 70 million people worldwide living with autism spectrum disorder.
Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer said, “Virginia Beach is a caring community, and I am proud that our City is bringing awareness to this disorder. Symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life, andit is my hope that all Virginia Beach children are screened.”
Blue lighting will be turned on at the following locations throughout Virginia Beach:
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 717 General Booth Blvd.
- Virginia Beach Convention Center Tower – 1000 19th St.
- Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Building 30 – 2508 Princess Anne Rd.
- Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art – 2200 Parks Ave.
- Law Enforcement Memorial – 35th Street at the Boardwalk
- Wave Sculpture – 31st Street – Laskin Road Roundabout
- Atkinson Realty – 932 Laskin Rd.
- Atkinson Realty – 5307 Atlantic Ave.
- Atkinson Realty – 2106 Great Neck Square
- Tautog’s Restaurant – 205 23rd St.
- Doc Taylor’s Restaurant – 207 23rd St.
- Beach Ford – 2717 Virginia Beach Blvd.