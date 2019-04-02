Virginia Beach will ‘Light It Up Blue’ for Autism Awareness Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach will be illuminated in blue, bringing awareness to World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Awareness Month!

For the seventh year in a row, the city will begin the illumination at dusk on Tuesday, April 2.

Sponsored by Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, the “Light It Up Blue” campaign helps raise awareness for the more than 70 million people worldwide living with autism spectrum disorder.

Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer said, “Virginia Beach is a caring community, and I am proud that our City is bringing awareness to this disorder. Symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life, andit is my hope that all Virginia Beach children are screened.”

Blue lighting will be turned on at the following locations throughout Virginia Beach: