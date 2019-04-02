× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain and strong winds today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning until 7 AM for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Gates, Hertford, Northampton.

*** Wind Advisory from 4 PM Tuesday to 1 AM Wednesday for Virginia Beach and Currituck.

*** High Wind Warning from 2 PM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 PM Tuesday to 11 AM Wednesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County.

Coastal storm brings heavy rain and strong wind… An area of low pressure will track up the East Coast Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing us widespread rain and strong winds. A few showers are possible this morning as clouds build in. Widespread rain will build in this afternoon through this evening. Most areas will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall, areas near the Outer Banks could see over 1” of rainfall. Winds will crank up today with gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon/evening, gusts to 40+ mph are possible along the coast. It will still be cool today with highs in the low 50s.

Rain will move out near 11 PM tonight and clouds will start to clear overnight to early Wednesday. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to 30+ mph but winds will shift from NE to NW. Lows tonight will only drop into the 40s.

We will warm up for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday and into the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday and Friday. We will see more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain will return for Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 15-25G35+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/NW 15-25G35+

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy, Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW/SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 2nd

1990 F2 Tornado: Chesterfield Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.