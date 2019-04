Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We visit the Diamonds Direct showroom in Virginia Beach to learn about the beautiful paired wedding bands and engagement rings, and colorful spring jewelry perfect for any occasion.

Diamonds Direct will be hosting its Third Annual Spring Designer Showcase from April 5th - 7th in Virginia Beach.

Presented by

Diamonds Direct

4452 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

diamondsdirect.com