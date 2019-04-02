Police investigate shooting near ODU campus

Posted 6:09 am, April 2, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Old Dominion University Police and Norfolk Police are investiagting a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 800 block of 45th Street and left one 23-year-old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and police have not released any additional information on the shooting.

Police ask for anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Google Map for coordinates 36.885077 by -76.294950.

