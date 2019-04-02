People Taking Action: Chesapeake librarian brings characters to life, gets students interested in reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Like the colorful characters in the books she recommends to her students, librarian Nikki Martel stands out as the positive protagonist in the Butts Road primary school story.

”I want everyone here to be lifelong readers and whatever I’ve gotta do to make that happen, I will,” said Martel.

From dressing up like characters in the books she features, to bringing in Doug the Pug to school, she’s determined to make reading fun!

“I like to get everybody excited; I like for everyone to be a part of it,” she explained.

Martel even travels to other schools for their reading events in order to help inspire students, parents and teachers. She loves to emphasize the importance of active reading.

Her students are truly impacted by the efforts and creativity that is put into her work.

“I like that she has Magic Treehouse books because I love magic treehouse,” says student Cameron Duda.

“I like seeing Miss Martell do all these fun stuff,” exclaimed student Sophia Perillo.

While Martell is usually the one catching everyone off guard with her surprises, we wanted to turn the tables on her!

News 3 and our community partner Southern Bank were honored to give a $300 gift card to this exceptional educator.

