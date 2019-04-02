× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain ending, but it will be back soon

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Our nasty coastal storm will be moving out and much calmer, warmer weather will be moving in. At least for a few days.

Gusty winds and bands of heavy rain will stick around into the evening hours. But as our coastal storm pulls away from the region overnight, the rain showers will end and the winds will start to diminish.

There will still be some lingering clouds on Wednesday morning and it will still be a bit breezy. But both those things will change. the winds will die down as they shift to the southwest and the skies will clear. Both of those things will help warm us up into the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

And the sunny, mild weather will stick around for Thursday, with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

A frontal boundary will approach the region on Friday. Expect increasing clouds late Thursday and a chance for showers on Friday. It looks like we may squueze out a dry morning commute, but the rain will arrive by the afternoon. Expect high temperature in the upper 60s.

Some of the wet weather may linger into very early Saturday morning. But most of the day is looking dry and mild, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday is also looking pleasant, with highs near 70 and a slight chance for an afternoon storm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1990 F2 Tornado: Chesterfield Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.